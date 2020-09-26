The most favorite show of the audience is ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ whenever people come on TV, there is a smile on people’s faces. Every week, some celebrity comes to Kapil’s show. This time, in this comedy show, the character of BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ is going to be played. The 90s superhit show ‘Mahabharata’, which still has crores of fans across the country. The cast of the show shared many funny stories related to the serial ‘Mahabharata’ in Kapil’s show with the fans. Let us tell you that in the Mahabharata, Goofy Penton aka ‘Shakuni Mama’, Puneet Issar aka ‘Duryodhana’, Nitish Bhardwaj aka ‘Shri Krishna’, and ‘Arjun’ are going to be welcomed in Kapil’s show.

Actor Goofy Penton, who played the role of ‘Shakuni Mama’ in ‘Mahabharata’ on Kapil’s show, told how Pradeep Kumar, who played Dara Singh and Bhima, used to talk in Punjabi on the set of the serial. Actor Punit Issar, who played the role of Duryodhana in the show here, also said that through this show, the audience was convinced that Bhima and ‘Hanuman Ji’ of ‘Mahabharata’ were Punjabi.

Today Kapil’s show will have many revelations related to this superhit show. Recently, a promo video of it went viral on social media, in which some highlights of the show are visible. Meanwhile, BR Chopra’s daughter-in-law Renu Ravi Chopra will also appear in Kapil’s show. Well, let us tell you that due to Coronavirus, BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharata’ in the lockdown was aired once again on TV and this time also the fans loved the show as much as in the 90s.