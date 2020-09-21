Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fans love it very much. Every week, some celebrity comes to this show. At the same time, the stars of the 90s superhit serial ‘Mahabharat’ in Kapil’s show are coming to the show for the moon. At the same time, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma has tweeted about this episode, in which Kapil is questioning the fans.

Today the actors of Mahabharata are coming, if you want to ask any question, send it in the comment. Thank you???? – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2020

Let us tell you that recently Kapil Sharma has written in his tweet – ‘Today the stars of’ Mahabharata ‘are coming, if you have any questions, send it.’ Now this tweet of Kapil is becoming increasingly viral on social media and the fans are continuously giving their feedback on this tweet. At the same time, on this tweet of Kapil, actor Arv Chowdharry, who played the role of ‘Bhishma’ in the new Mahabharata, also wrote in the comment that – ‘We have not been called.’

We all know that BR Chopra’s famous show ‘Mahabharata’ is quite popular among the people. During the lockdown, the show was once again shown on TV and this time too the TRP of this show was tremendous. Also, all the artists associated with this show are also loved by the audience. In such a situation, since people have come to know that the ‘Mahabharata’ star is going to come on Kapil’s show, since then, fans are getting to see the excitement about the upcoming episode.

Commenting on Kapil’s tweet, a user wrote – ‘I have a question with Arjun ji, he played Brihannala very beautifully, how managed.’ Apart from this, another user wrote – ‘I have no question, but if possible, tell them all on my behalf that they all played their character so well that even today we know them by their names.’