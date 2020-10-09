Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s famous show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ makes the audience laugh every time it comes on TV. The audience is eagerly waiting for this show every Saturday-Sunday. At the same time, tell you that Sony Channel is completing 25 years. In such a situation, celebration is made and for celebrations, what better place can there be than Kapil’s show. Kapil’s show celebrated the joy of completing 25 years of the Sony channel where Archana Puran Singh (Archana Puran Singh) and the show’s old judge Navjot Singh Sidhu met. Just wait … here it was a banged entry of fake Siddu, not real Siddu.

Siddhu turned Kapil Sharma always entertains the audience a lot with his character. This happened the same time. Here Bharti Singh appeared in the role of Archana Puran Singh. Bharti wore exactly the same dress as Archana. Suddenly, Siddhu enters with a drum and Archana gets shocked. As soon as Kapil becomes Kapil, the lion says to Archana – ‘Heer showed such love that Ranje liked, this mud aunty ate our chair’. Hearing Sidhu’s lion, Archana became Bharti says- ‘You leave this anger no, I have been waiting since sometime call me at your house, no’ .. Hearing this Archana, Siddu also gave a very funny answer. – ‘My chair was already eaten, now will eat the furniture of my house?’.

Let me tell you that this promo video of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been shared on social media in Hali Hi, which fans are very much liked. Talk about the rest of the cast of the show here, in the ‘Shahshahan’ look of Krishna Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kiku Sharda (Kiku Sharda) in the role of Sunny Deol (Sunny Deol) Will be seen