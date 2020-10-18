The October 17 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw a lot of fun in the show. In this show, Huma Qureshi arrived with her brother Saqib Saleem and there was a huge explosion on the set. While Huma and Saqib’s childhood secrets opened up on the show, Krishna, who came as a dream on the set, also left plenty of laughter. At the same time, Shefali Jariwala, who has appeared many times in this show, also appeared in the October 17 episode. Where he dragged Krishna fiercely in many things.

Shefali’s taunt on Krishna

Before Huma’s entry in the show, Bharti, Krishna, Kiku Sharda arrive to entertain the audience in their characters. Where everyone on the stage pulls each other a lot. Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala’s entry takes place and Krishna comments with him that ‘Here all thorns are there’ And while replying, he said – ‘Yes, there are thorns and neither do any of his nephews feel like this’. Just what again … Sapna was in a bad condition and she started saying ‘Chitin hai hai .. Now the outsiders also started joking’. Hearing this, everyone laughed and felt bad.

Huma and Saqib’s childhood exposed

At the same time, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem also had a lot of fun as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two siblings opened a lot of childhood poles. In response to a question of Kapil, Saqib even told that in childhood he was also wearing Huma’s frock and lehenga. Not only this, they were also dressed and taken to weddings. Huma also told that she also has photos in which Saqib is wearing a lehenga.

Kapil pulled Archana’s leg

During this time, Kapil also pulled a lot of legs of Archana Puran Singh as usual. They told that ‘Archana ma’am then wears Parmeet sir’s t-shirt and he also wears Archana ma’am’s gown.’ At the same time, where was Archana even less? She said ‘You wear a guinea-clad salwar?’ That is, this show was really big bang.