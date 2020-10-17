After the lockdown, the popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been entertaining everyone once again. The jokes of Kapil Sharma and his team and the syllabus appearing on the show tickle the people a lot. At the same time, the latest promo of the show has shown that this time actress Huma Qureshi and her brother and actor Saqib Salim are coming. Both siblings will share many things about themselves.

Shown in the promo shared by the channel, ‘Kapil Sharma says that sometimes it happens in childhood when the householder says elder sister Gaya you too go away with sister. Huma says that her family felt that she had come to see me but it had come to see her girlfriend. Saqib says that such things have to be done for love. Huma asks where is your love nowadays? Saqib says with his love. ‘



In another promo shared by the channel, ‘Kapil Sharma asked Saqib Saleem if you ever wore Huma Qureshi’s frock. On this, Saqib says that rich people may not have it but it happens in Delhi and I have gone to weddings wearing frock. Then Kapil Sharma says that Archana Maam still wears Parmeet sir’s tshirt and the interesting thing is that he too falls asleep wearing his gown. ‘



Talking about the workfront, Huma Qureshi has recently completed the shooting of the film ‘Bell Bottom’. She also stars Akshay Kumar, Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta in this film. At the same time, Saqib Salim’s film ’83’ is ready for release on Christmas.