On the popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, celebs are often seen revealing the secrets of themselves and other stars. Now one such secret of actor Jackie Shroff has been revealed. The upcoming episodes of the show will feature veteran actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon. A promo video has been shared on Sony TV’s official Twitter handle.

The video shows that the host of the show Kapil Sharma asks Padmini Kolhapuri – Which hero used to flirt the most. In response to this question, Padmini took the name of Jackie Shroff. He said that Jackie flirts with everyone. After this, Krishna hits an entry in Jackie Shroff’s getup.

Why do Sunil Shetty get upset when Ahaan-Athiya’s name comes up in Nepotism? The actor explained the reason

Sapna Chaudhary becomes mother, husband Veer Sahu furious over those who raise questions

The song ‘Tera Naam Liya’ is heard in the background of the video. After this Krishna says, ‘I like only two things in life, one is Teen Patti Ka Sevapuri and the other is Padmini Kolhapuri in films.’ After this, everyone starts laughing loudly.

While sharing this video, the caption reads, ‘Kisses will be awesome and there will be plenty of entertainment, when you will come this time special guests Padmini Kolhapuri and Poonam Dhillon.’ This video is being fiercely liked and shared.