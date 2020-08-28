‘Kundali Bhagya’ at number 1 This time too, Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ has scored in the top-5 TV shows. This show also remains at number 1 this time. Viewers are very fond of the pair of Preeta and Karan and the plot of the show.

‘Anupama’ at number two ‘Anupama’ is the recently launched show at number two. Last week too, the show was at number two. Oddly enough, since its launch, the show has stood second in the TRP list and is giving a tough fight to ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Viewers are delighted with the story of the show as well as the trio of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma.

‘Tarak Mehta ..’ burns, persists at number three ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was in the news this week. Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Bhabhi in the show, and Mr. Sodhi i.e. Gurucharan Singh, even though she left the show, did not lose her love for ‘Taarak Mehta …’. As a result, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is at number three this week. Sunaina Faujdar and Balwinder Singh Suri have recently entered the show.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ at number four This time the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ has made a bang entry in the list of top-5 shows. The show is at number four and the audience is enjoying it.

‘Nagin 5’ slips to number 5 The most surprising rating is ‘Naagin 5’, which was at number three last week and topped the Colors Channel’s shows, but this week it has come at number 5. Such an effect is seen due to the absence of Hina Khan. ‘Naagin 5’ was launched by Hina Khan, she appeared in 2-3 episodes and then came to know that she is not a part of the show, but her character will be taken forward by actress Surabhi Chandana. Many fans were angry with this decision on social media.

Not even the Top-5 ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ On the other hand, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has disappeared from the top-5 this week, while it was at number 5 last week. There is also a producer of Kapil’s show Salman Khan and the fans had expressed a lot of anger about Salman in Sushant case. Recently, Sushant’s fans had on social media demanded to completely boycott ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as Salman is attached to it. It may be that Kapil’s show has suffered.

TV shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Hai Pyaar Ke’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ also failed to make it to the top-5. Let us know which TV shows are in the top-5 this week.