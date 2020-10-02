The popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show is very well liked. The upcoming episode will feature Manoj Bajpai and director Anubhav Sinha. A promo video of the show has been shared on Sony TV’s Twitter handle, in which Kiku Sharda is seen doing tremendous comedy as a news anchor.

Kiku is screaming and anchoring the news and not giving anyone a chance to speak. Krishna Abhishek sits next to him as a dream. Kiku himself is posing the question and then answering it. Seeing all this, Manoj and Anubhav Sinha have been loud. Anubhav asks Kiku if we will get to speak or just you have to listen. After this, Kiku speaks, say something so that there is a blast.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s getup. He would ask Sapna (Krishna Abhishek) that you work only where Archana is. Sapna replies yes to this, then Sidhu says to give her my little message to her. He then gives Sapna a stone and says to give it to her head. He asks to be stoned on Archana’s head.

After this, Sapna says with a stone in her hand, she laughs a lot, now it will be fun and she goes away with the stone. While sharing the video, Kapil wrote in the caption, ‘Sidhu sir’s message for Archana ji. I’m sorry Bharat Sir, Vankush Arora, Manikaran Singh and Krishna forced me to do so. ‘

Replying to this post of Kapil, Archana Puran Singh wrote, ‘Thankfully I had shown this video earlier. Posted Kapil Sharma only after I did OK. Otherwise I would hit this stone on you and Krishna Abhishek’s head. As always, when something good happens, I will appreciate it and it is very funny.