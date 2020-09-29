Comedy King Kapil Sharma makes the audience laugh a lot through his show. Every week, Bollywood biggies attend ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and share many stories related to their lives with fans. At the same time, Karan Johar and Kajol came on Kapil’s show. During this, both shared many stories related to their life and also had a lot of fun with Kapil’s entire team of the show.

Karan Johar came on the show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ and said that his name was Rahul Kumar Johar, not Karan. Karan said that- ‘My name is Rahul Kumar Johar in my janam patri, but after 6 days my mother dreamed that my name should be Karan. So 6 days later, he changed my name and kept it Karan.

On the name of Kapil’s show, Kajol also revealed that his father wanted to name Kajol as ‘Mercedes’. When Kajol was asked the reason for this, he said- ‘If such a big man who raised his entire company in the name of his daughter, his daughter’s name was Mercedes and he formed a company after his daughter, then Papa Had said that if that man can start a company in the name of his daughter, then why can’t I name you Mercedes.