The popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show is entertaining the audience a lot. The show’s upcoming episode will feature Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. A promo video of the show has been shared on Sony TV’s Twitter account, in which Kapil Sharma is seen asking funny questions to Riteish and Genelia.

In the video, it appears that Kapil Sharma asks Genelia, Ritesh is an actor as well as he is from a very big political family, so when you got married, were you turned around or did they swear? In response, Ritesh says, there were rounds. He further said that when you take the oath there is a government of five years. Changes in five years. Upon hearing this, Kapil Sharma starts laughing.

Mukesh Khanna told Kapil Sharma show ‘vulgar’, now comedian gave a befitting reply

Sharing this promo, the caption reads, ‘Meet Bollywood’s loveliest couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia and get ready for the perfecting entertainment night.’ This promo video is being fiercely liked and shared.

Wife Kareena Kapoor speaks about Saif Ali Khan – there can be no other like him

Let us tell you that Ritesh and Genelia met in the year 2003 on the set of the film Tujhe Meri Kasam. This is where their love story began. The two got married in 2012 after dating each other for a long time. Ritesh and Genelia have two sons. Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the film Housefull 4, it was released on the occasion of Diwali last year.