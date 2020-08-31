



Kapil’s show was attended by Dr. Gautam Bhansali and Mufazal Lakdawala this weekend and he narrated a range of emotional stories ranging from days told among Corona patients.

This week, The Kapil Sharma Show was attended by Corona Warriors, or doctors. This weekend episode was dedicated to doctors engaged in the treatment of patients day and night during the Corona period.

‘6 year old son used to wear my clothes while away from home’



One such story was narrated by Dr. Mufazal Lakdawala. He told, ‘My 6-year-old son always used to ask the wife, where do I live, where am I? Before the Corona epidemic we both played football together. But when I stopped going home, then my son used to wear my clothes and send me a photo saying, ‘I am the protector and I am the head of the house’.

Did not go home due to pregnant wife



Mufazal Lakdawala further stated that his wife is pregnant and he did not go home because of his safety. He further told Kapil that his wife’s name is also guinea and he slept on the couch for 4 months.

Dr. Bhansali’s wife started crying due to fear



At the same time, Dr. Gautam Bhansali also shared many stories and told that his family was very scared due to Corona and the wife also started crying. The children were also small, seeing all these things, Dr. Bhansali had to stay in the family while treating the corona patients.