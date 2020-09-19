The popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show has been re-launched sometime back. Many episodes have aired. Chandan Prabhakar was absent from the show during this period, but now he will be seen in the upcoming episodes. Chandan has joined The Kapil Sharma Show after spending a long time at lockdown at home. He has also started rehearsals for the shoot. Krishna Abhishek gave this information. With this, Chandan told how his reaction was when Kapil saw him after 6 months.

During a conversation with E-Times, Chandan Chandan told how his reaction was when Kapil saw it 6 months after the lockdown. Chandan said, Kapil said after seeing me – you have become very thin, man. I said, yes the income is stagnant, so I am thin. After this we both laughed a lot.

Let us know that now The Kapil Sharma Show is being shot without a live audience. She spoke about this change in the show. He said, I am missing the live audience and now it seems that this was one of our biggest forces, but the circumstances are such that we cannot invite the audience on the show. It was a lot of fun shooting the show again with Starcast.

Apart from this, Krishna has shared a video of Chandana Prabhakar on her Instagram. In the video, Chandan is seen crossing the road. He meets Krishna. During this both of them had a lot of fun. Krishna says that you see how Chandan has come to rehearsal. They come completely hidden and do not let anyone know. After this, Krishna asks, where are you coming from and your car. Answering this question in a funny manner, Chandan says, all the vehicles that are standing on the signal are mine. This video is very much liked.