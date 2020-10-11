Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s superhit show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has always managed to make the audience laugh. Be it Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek (Krushna Abhishek) or Kapil Sharma himself, all the actors of this show leave no stone unturned to entertain the fans. Krishna, who ruled the hearts of the fans by playing the role of ‘Sapna’ in the show, was a time when Kapil did not want to work in the show. According to sources, Krishna Abhishek, who is winning the heart of fans by becoming a ‘Sapna’ in this show, had earlier refused to be a part of the show.

According to the news, Krishna did not want to play the girl in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But later on convincing Kapil, Krishna agreed to play the role of ‘Sapna’. Today Krishna’s girl avatar has become quite popular among the audience.

At the same time, in the joy of completing 25 years of Sony Channel, all the actors on the stage of Kapil tied a different match. Recently, a promo video of the show has appeared in which Kapil Sharma is seen doing standup comedy. Kapil says- ‘TV also has a remote, wife also has a remote. The TV has to be turned on but the wife turns on automatically ‘.

All the actors of the show are seated in front of the stage. Kapil Sumoun looking at Chakravarti says- ‘It eats age reducing flour. Sumona, today it has been 25 years for Sony when are you leaving? Hearing Kapil’s words, everyone starts laughing. Kapil further says, ‘Today, you are getting money without work, how is it? Today you came in Archana ji’s league.

