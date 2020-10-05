Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s popular show ‘The Kapil Shram Show’ is very much liked by the audience. Every artist of this show leaves no stone unturned to entertain the fans. Be it Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda or the show’s host Kapil Sharma. At the same time every Saturday-Sunday Kapil’s show celebs come and share many funny stories with the fans. So this time Kapil’s show welcomed Manoj Bajpai and director Anubhav Sinha.

This time ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ saw the atmosphere of the news room, where Kiku Sharda (Kiku Sharda) appeared as the anchor. So there, Krishna Abhishek appeared in the role of ‘Sapna’ and Kapil Sharma appeared to entertain the fans as Siddu. In this episode, Anil Keeku Sharada asked Manoj Bajpayee that – ‘You have 25 years of experience in the film industry and then what happened today that you have come here with 55 years of experience? Answer, Manoj Bajpayee tries many times to present his side but Kiku does not let him speak. On this, Anubhav Sinha says, if we want to listen or just listen, then Kiku says – Say something that can cause a blast.

This episode was a big bang with Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhan Sinha. The entire team had fun with both the guests. Let me tell you that famous producer-director Anubhav Sinha has always been fond of listening to Bhojpuri music. In such a situation, he is bringing a Bhojpuri music video ‘Bombay Mein Ka Ba’ with Manoj Bajpayee.

Talk about Kiku Sharda at the same time, few people know that the real name of Kiku is Raghuvendra Sharda. Kiku, who grew up in Mumbai, belongs to the Marwari family. His father wanted him to love acting when he took over the Kiku family business. Kiku flatly refused to do business. After that he joined the theater group where he used to get Act 700 rupees and today his one day fee is in lakhs.