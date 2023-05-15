Of Elizabeth Zocchi

We are at a turning point for those born prematurely. On the occasion of the International Day dedicated to “Kangaroo Care”, the Italian Society of Neonatology publishes the new protocols

To celebrate International Kangaroo Care (KC) Day on 15 May, the Italian Society of Neonatology strongly reconfirms its support for this practice which involves skin-to-skin contact of the premature baby with the mother and father and for the first time sets the guidelines that will allow it to be implemented in a homogeneous way in all the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) of the Village. The new protocols aim at zero parent-child separation, with TIN opening 24 hours a day, a practice that was not previously guaranteed in a uniform manner. Kangaroo care is simple, cheap and effective, with documented benefits for the health of preterm infants both immediately and in the future (including stress reduction, positive start of breastfeeding, regulation of sleep-wake states, protective effects on neurodevelopment ). “We must not forget that parents are an integral part of the care for premature babies”, underlines Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN), “and their contribution is necessary for the psychophysical well-being of the newborn”.

What will change in Neonatal Intensive Care The care of the kangaroo will finally become a consolidated practice for all newborns hospitalized in Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care Units thanks to the application of p

clear, uniform and shared rolls by the operators. A result that is due to the analysis of the data collected in the Italian NICUs by the Study Group on Neonatal Care of the SIN and to the collaboration with a multidisciplinary group, made up of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and representatives of the national coordination of parents’ associations. From this joint commitment, the new national indications on KC were born, with a mission: aim for parent-child «zero separation». and overcome the differences found in the various birth points and which are also partly a legacy of the pandemic emergency that has just ended. «Preserving the bond of the parent-child dyad is today one of the main goals in our departments of TIN», says the president of SIN. «Pouch therapy can be practiced by mom and dad, who become the creators of a real care environment. Thus the new family takes on the leading role in the ongoing therapeutic process and contributes to the achievement of important objectives, including in the medium-long term, linked to the future quality of life of the newborn and of the parents themselves». An ambitious project, which recognizes in the care of the kangaroo the key to enhancing the therapeutic potential of the parent-child relationship, and which can be fully achieved with the widespread dissemination of appropriate care routines and with free access to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units, overcoming all obstacles and limitations. See also In long-lived couples, hearts beat (really) in unison: the discovery of "heart tune"

Open doors and zero separation Although it has already been introduced in almost all of the neonatal intensive care units in our country, the treatment of kangaroos is still affected by some critical issues compared to European standards. In particular, according to what emerges from the survey conducted by the SIN Care Study Group and promoted by the National Coordination of Parents’ associations Vivere onlus, the main obstacles to its full application concern both operators, penalized so far by deficiencies in terms of training and the availability of time and resources, and parents, who suffer from restrictions in access to departments and insufficient support, including at a motivational level . Already last year the appeal of the president of the SIN addressed to the medical managers of the mother-child area and to the health directors was clear, asking them to review the procedures for guarantee there

presence of parents 24 hours a day

and applied good practices, such as skin-to-skin contact and direct attachment to the breast, aimed at facilitating the mother-father-infant triad relationship. Drawn up to break down these barriers, the new document makes a single document, accredited by the SIN, available to all the institutional subjects involved, the medical-health staff and families, to define the organisation, responsibilities and operating methods of care for the kangaroo. Because, as the president of the SIN-Safe Commission Fabio Mosca underlines, «KC is a paradigm of family-centred care, especially for premature babies. And the new indications will be a real contribution to both qualitative and quantitative improvement for its uniform application throughout the national territory».

The benefits of skin contact Already in 2018 in the report “Survive and Thrive” (Survive and grow) the World Health Organization highlighted how 68% of neonatal mortality globally can be avoided, in addition to basic drugs and care, with breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact. Even the European Assistance Standards for the Health of the Newborn, translated into Italian by SIN, recommend the care of kangaroos for premature babies. Not only that: two documents arrive this year from the WHO which extend to all newborns the opportunity of this practice capable of promoting bonding (attachment bond) and the correct start of breastfeeding with all the health benefits connected. Compatibly with the clinical conditions of mother and newborn, there care of the kangaroo must be implemented immediately, for as long as possible and for the entire period of hospitalization, because it is essential for the correct development of premature babies, until it assumes the value of a real therapy. There are many scientifically documented advantages: it facilitates the baby’s adaptation at birth, reduces the response to pain induced by medical procedures, helps thermoregulation, improves oxygenation, stabilizes heart rate and respiratory activity. Furthermore, represents a stepping stone for the initiation of breastfeeding, thanks to an early approach to the breast, with virtuous reflections even after discharge and in the following months. Not only: it helps to reduce stress and favors the organization of sleep-wake states with protective effects on neurodevelopment

capable of providing long-term behavioral and psychosocial benefits, detectable up to 20 years after birth.

The family is at the center and the parents are the protagonists At the heart of this approach is parental involvement in child care. «Faced with the complex problems of intensive care, it would be simplistic to imagine the newborn as the only reference point of care. It is necessary also support mothers and fathers

, which cannot be relegated to the passive role of guests. Their presence in the ward must be encouraged to the maximum, which proves to be an essential condition for the well-being of the whole family. Not only must they be there, but they must be and feel useful», reiterates the president of SIN Orfeo. «In the past, in the so-called “closed” intensive care units, the parents entered only 1 or 2 hours a day with the result that, after months of hospitalization, they returned home with an almost stranger child. Today we try to alleviate the discomfort of the family as much as possible, guaranteeing qualified support to overcome the difficulties. A premature birth is a traumatic event, which must be reworked as early as possible precisely with constant closeness to the little one. Thanks to the care of the kangaroo, the parents feel involved in the assistance, and their involvement in the first caregiving gestures should not be postponed. A TIN department must aim at an extensive concept of well-being, taking care of the entire family nucleus at 360 degrees, which will then have to welcome the child in a context in which things work, and well». That’s why the care of the kangaroo is the flywheel of a care setting based on humanization and affectivity.

Kangaroo care: let's find out The session must take place in peace and without haste, giving time to the parent-infant dyad to achieve mutual adaptation and harmony, leaving room for emotions. We need preparation for the first contact, because we are dealing with mothers and fathers who are often afraid even to touch their "fragile" children. But precisely the reassurance and support in an appropriate context help them to curb stress and create the bond of attachment, regaining possession of the parental role. So much so that, often, the treatment of the kangaroo is narrated as the most intense and emotional affective experience for families who face the hospitalization of their child in the NICU. The session should last as long as possible, at least an hour, but some studies suggest that reaching 90 minutes maximizes the benefits, considering the gradual nature of the adaptation phases. The baby is undressed, leaving him only with a diaper and hat, then laid on the parent, chest to chest, helping to offer him stable and safe containment. To avoid heat loss, he can be covered with adult clothes or a sheet. During the session, the child who has the opportunity to approach the mother's breast can be helped to receive pleasant sensory stimuli: tactile, olfactory and then gustatory. And the mother can manually squeeze the areola to sprinkle it with milk and intensify the baby's experience until he achieves effective sucking in successive steps. At the end of the session, the operators will meet with the parent, to answer his questions and encourage him. That's why the department must implement an 'open door' policy and provide maximum motivational support, considering that the time dedicated to the relationship is, to all intents and purposes, a time for care.

Who is it intended for and with what precautions KC is indicated in all “stable” newborns, in the absence of absolute contraindications and in those with relative contraindications, subject to medical evaluation. The sessions will continue until discharge, repeating them several times in the same day. They can be carried out in the NICU, in sub-intensive care and neonatal pathology, with the baby in an incubator, an open heated bed or in a cradle. Skin-to-skin contact is also recommended for hospitalized term infants. The state of sleep of the newborn must be considered and protected, trying not to wake him up with delicate gestures and a quiet surrounding macro-environment thanks to the modulation of the voice and the light, the pleasant temperature, the silenced alarms, limited door opening. In particular, quiet sleep (without eye and body movements) should be protected due to its relevance for brain maturation. The parent himself will be able to learn to favor it with containment, the offer of a finger and the attention to shielding the light. As a therapy, the kangaroo treatment must be recorded in the file, specifying all useful information, including the start and end times of each session.