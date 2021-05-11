The Kaleidoscope Festival, organized by the Acceso 44 platform in collaboration with the Murcia City Council through the Romea, Circo Murcia and Bernal Theaters, opens its second exhibition this Tuesday, May 11. It’s about the sample ‘Periplus. Travel stories’, what It can be seen at the Teatro Romea in Murcia until May 28 and that collects the experience and the face of migrations.

‘Periplus. Relatos del viaje ‘is an exhibition by Aye Cía., Teatro Atómico and Fundación Cepaim that, through photography, delves into the motivations, dreams, wishes and hopes behind each trip in search of a more dignified life, in each suitcase of a migrant or refugee. All this, inviting the viewer to do an exercise in empathy and to get closer to the causes and consequences of human movement in the world, being aware that, behind the numbers, there are always people with names to meet, recognize and live with.

During the research process for this project, which in addition to the exhibition includes a theatrical production by Aye Cía. already released, they were carried out interviews, questionnaires and an experiential workshop with migrant people that allowed to build the dramaturgical imaginary of the show ‘Periplo’. All this, to advance towards social awareness and rapprochement between people of different cultures through art.

In this way, the exhibition that can be seen at the Romea is made up of eight photographs and eight true stories (those of Abdoulaye, Abdullah, Fatima, Harouna, Jamilla, Oumar, Paula and Lesia), plus a documentary video on the migratory processes of people from different parts of the world. The photographs and video are the work of Norberto Gutiérrez, while Aye Cultura Social and Teatro Atómico are responsible for the content and production. The exhibition’s visiting hours are, Tuesday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except on performance days).

Open registration for workshops



Apart from the stage shows in the three municipal theaters and the two exhibitions that can already be seen at the Teatro Circo Murcia and the Teatro Romea, the first edition of the Kaleidoscope Festival includes in its programming a round table and two free workshops which will also be held at the Romea Theater and for which the registration period is already open.

The first of the workshops is’Creation on stage and diversity ‘ (May 20 and 21), which will be given by the stage director and head of the RESAD department David Ojeda and aimed at artists, creators and professionals of educational and social media. The second is titled ‘Theater as a tool for social transformation’ (May 25 – 27) and is aimed at teachers and professionals of the performing arts and social action. On this occasion, the activity will be guided by María San Miguel, director of the company Proyecto 43-2. Registrations can be made through the website www.acceso44.org.

RoundtableFinally, it will take place on May 18 (6:00 p.m.) in the Hall of Mirrors of the Romea Theater and the entrance will be free until full capacity is reached. Under the title ‘Inclusion and mediation experiences in the municipality of Murcia’, initiatives such as the Latrium Project, the UMU Inclusive Translation Laboratory; Microacciona, launched by the Beniaján Station and the Beniaján Auditorium, and the Mumecu project (Promotion of Cultural Mediation for its consolidation with institutions in Murcia), Access 44 and the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation.

Discounts for those over 65



Murcia City Council brings theater closer to people over 65 with 50 percent discounts in the three planned performances of the Kaleidoscope Festival for the days May 15, 22 and 28, reported municipal sources in a statement

The Department of the Elderly, Housing and Social Services, directed by the mayor Paqui Pérez, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports, whose head is Pedro García Rex, have launched this initiative that aims to bring theater closer to the elderly.

The three functions in which the discount will be available are ‘Camping’, by El Pont Flotant; ‘Mariana’, by Palmyra Teatro, and ‘Cuecas em 8’, by Ana Mula Proyects, which can be seen at the Teatro Romea and the Teatro Circo Murcia. All interested persons should call ‘968 368 600’ (extension 35820/35818), from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., before this Wednesday, May 12.

The shows



The first representation framed in the Kaleidoscope Festival included in this new initiative is ‘Camping’, which will be represented at the Romea Theater this Saturday, the 15th, at 7.30 pm, with a price per ticket of between 10, 12 and 15 euros) . It is a theatrical production that tells the story of six friends with diverse cultures and physical and psychological capacities who decide to spend a weekend together in nature.

The Valencian company El Pont Flotant, moving away from stereotypes and common places, but without fleeing from reality, has created with ‘Acampada’ a show that uses different communicative languages ​​and codes to address the viewer. And, with humor and emotion, it invites you to participate actively to listen beyond the noise, to understand beyond the words and imagine what the eye cannot reach.

Also at the Romea Theater, on Saturday May 22, at 7:30 p.m. and a ticket price of between 8, 10 and 12 euros, the Palmyra Teatro company will present ‘Mariana’. A theatrical show directed by David Ojeda (on a text by the award-winning author José Ramón Fernández) that recovers for the audience the hidden voice of a woman who occupies a place in history: Mariana Pineda. On stage, a woman in her cell … her thoughts, her shadows, her figures, her obsessions. And the need to tell about everything that was, that could be and that is pending to be achieved.

The last show of the Caleidoscopio Festival, of contemporary dance, will arrive at the Teatro Circo Murcia on Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. and a ticket price of 10 euros. ‘Cuecas em 8’, by Ana Mula Projects, is a scenic project that aims to be a kind of manifesto about the adaptation process of a woman in a foreign country. A show choreographed and performed by Clara Alvim, DaryaEfrat and Sara Montalvão that was created from the experiences of women of different nationalities.

The usual auditory accessibility system available to municipal theaters in Murcia will be available for all shows: FM system valid for simultaneous individual magnetic loop services with induction loops and amplified sound with headphones.

In addition, and thanks to the work of the companies responsible for the shows, ‘Acampada’ will be accessible in sign language and ‘Cuecas em 8’ and ‘Mariana’ will also have an audio description and subtitles system. Finally, and to further enrich attendance at these three shows, meetings with the public have been organized at the end of the performances.