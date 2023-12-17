Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Tunisian capital, Tunis, will witness, next Friday, the launch of the eighth session of the Kairouan Festival of Arabic Poetry, which is organized by the Sharjah Department of Culture in cooperation with the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and continues. Over a period of 3 days, with wide participation from Tunisian and Arab poets from Libya and Algeria.

Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, said: “Poetry houses in the Arab world have become Arab cultural beacons, continuing to shine in enhancing the presence of Arabic poetry in the cultural arena, thanks to the continued support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, out of His Highness’s belief in the importance of supporting culture.” And intellectuals.”

Al Owais pointed out that the House of Poetry in Kairouan confirms its distinction year after year through its diligent cultural work, especially the Arab Poetry Festival, which is the culmination of the House’s activities throughout the year, pointing out at the same time that the House has become a cultural window, and attracts a large audience of poetry and literature lovers. It enhances cultural communication between Tunisian and Arab creators.

The head of the Department of Culture added, saying: “The Kairouan Poetry House puts the poetry audience in front of various cultural events in every session of its festival, and it is important to point out the vital role that the House plays in presenting new (buds) and emerging creative talents. The House had an important role in Discover it and support its journey.

Various activities

At the House of Wisdom in the historic city of Carthage, the opening ceremony of the festival will begin, and will witness the inauguration of the House of Poetry exhibition in Kairouan, which will include a number of publications from the Department of Culture in Sharjah. The opening paragraphs will also witness the showing of a documentary tape that narrates the House’s journey throughout the year, and the evenings, seminars and activities that included it. Multiple cultural and artistic.

In the opening poetry session, the poets: Muhammad Al-Ghazi, Hadi Al-Qamari, Aradi Al-Nasri, Israa Al-Nafati from Libya, Anis Al-Hani, and Rital Al-Hani from (Baraem House of Poetry) will read.

The opening day will also witness a poetry evening in which: Basma Al-Hadiri, Khalil Abbas from Algeria, Aziz Al-Waslani, Fadel Al-Mahri, Nidal Al-Saidi, and Salim Al-Hadaji (from Buda Al-Bayt) will participate.

On the second day of the festival, a critical symposium entitled “The Preference of Poetry over Language” will be held, in which: Dr. Congratulations Al-Mannai, Dr. Walid Al-Zaidi, Dr. Moncef Al-Wahaibi, while Dr. Hatem Al-Fatnassi moderated the session.

The second day of the festival will also witness a poetry evening in which: Aya Raziqiyya from Algeria, Al-Sayyed Al-Tabei, Najwa Khalfallah, Siham Ben Rahma, Al-Hadi Al-Othmani, and Ayman Al-Jawadi (from the Buds of the House of Poetry) will participate.

The House devoted the closing day to celebrating the poets, critics, and intellectuals participating in the festival.