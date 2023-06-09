Finally! At last this week the three members what was left to name for him Citizen Participation Committee (CPC) of the Anti-Corruption System. So an opportunity is born. The task was long. And necessary, because in a few words, the CPC can be defined as a citizen body with the task of monitoring the use, for the benefit of the citizen, of public resources. It is, then, a small organization with a great duty: that of defend the public purse. On this occasion, and as required by law, it was time to designate three women to join the Citizen Participation Council of the Sinaloa State and Municipal Anti-Corruption System; The challenge, I have to say, seemed to me a bit sissy at times, but it was achieved, and well. Some civil organizations, such as the Sinaloa Initiative and activists and journalists and more interested citizens had already raised their alerts about the delay in the selection process. And at the end of this week the Selection Commission held a public session in the State Congress where we members presented our votes for the profiles that, of nine originally presented with documentation and project, five met the requirements and went to those citizens to whom an appearance was made at the end of April. They were profiles of journalists, activists and a brilliant academic. Today, Raquel Zapién, Lucía Mimiaga and Rosa Elvira Jacobo-journalists the former and activist the latter- have been designed to show why anti-corruption is necessary-and vital-, in an environment in which there are interests from power itself to disarm the still young mechanisms that citizens have to demand accountability.

These citizens have been chosen based on multiple filters and processeswhich take their time, from a legislation on the matter and in times when corruption does not give truce.

The challenge is big, tall and capital, only attackable with a joint fight. The one that the State Anti-Corruption System works is, in the opinion of specialists, the most promising way to strengthen the rule of law, effectively and transparently.

But if you can with the package. Every challenge born of the human is controllable with human capabilities. Right in the world of the ancient Greeks, they had the idea of ​​the difference in time, separating ‘chronos’ time, which is the sequential marking of hours and days, from time ‘kairos’, which is a period different from the natural passage of the sequences, since it is in which situations and forces were combined to generate opportunities and thus improve the course of things. The idea of ​​’kairós’ time came from the beautiful situation in which the archer waits for the right moment to release the arrow and hit his target. I believe that the Citizen Participation Committee has almost everything necessary to transform ‘chronos’ time into ‘kairós’ time; the missing ingredient is strength, which I think they already have. It will be up to a CPC, strengthened to work with its new members, to show its relevance to the Sinaloan people. And I think they will do quite well.