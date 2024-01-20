The crew of the Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 “Alligator” of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation destroyed enemy equipment and manpower in the matchmaking direction of the special military operation (SVO) zone. The corresponding video footage was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense on January 20.

Using the natural terrain, the helicopter at an extremely low altitude approached as close as possible to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). After using aircraft weapons from a nose-up position, the pilots performed an anti-missile maneuver, shot off heat traps and returned to their home airfield.

According to the forward air gunner's report, all targets were successfully hit.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense showed footage of the work of the Ka-52 crew in the matchmaking direction on January 18. The Ka-52 strike group and the Mi-8 search and rescue helicopter with specialists from the search and rescue and parachute service, as well as a fire support group, carried out a combat mission and destroyed enemy personnel and equipment.

Earlier, on January 13, the Ministry of Defense reported that a strike group of army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit manpower and a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction. The strike group included the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter, the Mi-35M transport and combat helicopter and the Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

