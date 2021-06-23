Juventus has decided to make its position on the issue of LGBTQ + rights clear. The Juventus club, like Barcelona, ​​did so yesterday, on the day Uefa denied the Municipality of Munich permission to color the city’s stadium with rainbow colors for the Euro 2020 match, Germany-Hungary . On its Twitter profile, the Turin club shared its logo, no longer black and white, but in rainbow colors. The post was accompanied by the message: “Everyone loves football”, and by the hashtag: “Differences make the difference”.