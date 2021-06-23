Juventus has decided to make its position on the issue of LGBTQ + rights clear. The Juventus club, like Barcelona, did so yesterday, on the day Uefa denied the Municipality of Munich permission to color the city’s stadium with rainbow colors for the Euro 2020 match, Germany-Hungary . On its Twitter profile, the Turin club shared its logo, no longer black and white, but in rainbow colors. The post was accompanied by the message: “Everyone loves football”, and by the hashtag: “Differences make the difference”.
Everyone L❤️VES Football. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference 🌈 pic.twitter.com/zAXEobNkWJ
– JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 22, 2021
