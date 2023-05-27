The Juventus he was very far in his aspirations to be champion of the A seriesWell, two days before the end of the 2022-2023 season, it is in seventh place in the table with 59 points, a situation that puts it out of playing the UEFA champions league and the europa leaguegaining for now the right to participate in the Conference League. Already in international competitions, he reached the semifinals of the europa leaguesince it was defeated 3-2 aggregate by the Seville.
It should be remembered that the Turin team suffered a penalty of ten points less imposed by the ‘capital gains’ case that caused them to be left out of the European positions, so it is not unreasonable that they let go of some of their important pieces that have a high salary.
For all this, many changes are expected in the ‘bianconeri’ team for the 2023-2024 season, apart from there are players who conclude their contracts and remain as free agents to be able to sign with whoever they want.
Here are those who conclude their link with the Vecchia Signora:
The French midfielder ends his contract next June, but the outlook is not bad for him because there are two clubs that are fighting for his signings: Manchester Utd and Bayern Munich. In this way, the Frenchman would leave Turin after four seasons.
The 28-year-old Argentine also ends his contract in June. The pivot arrived at the institution on August 30, 2022 as a loan from the psgwith a purchase option of 20 million euros.
Due to the salary issue, it would not be unusual for the Italians not to want to make the purchase option valid.
El Fideo, 35, concludes his bond like the rest of his companions. The world champion with Argentina already paraded by real Madrid, Manchester Utd, psg and he could end up in a new European destination, unless he returns to his country to start ending his career.
In any case, according to Spanish newspapers, the Barcelona goes to the charge for his services, although he has also been contacted from Arabia and the Galatasaray from Türkiye.
In the end, the interest of the extreme is to continue in the Old Continent.
The Polish center forward also ends his loan from the Olympic Marseillewhich had just recently acquired it, but sent it on loan in August 2022.
The two-time world champion with Poland He would also leave without any qualms back to the French club, thus ending his adventure in Turin.
The Colombian is close to celebrating a decade with the Italian team after being signed on August 23, 2015 from the Chelsea.
The two-time World Cup player is 35 years old and by leaving behind his best moments it would also not be unusual for him to leave the ‘bianconeri’ institution. However, the inside right is willing to make a salary sacrifice to continue with the team, as reported by the journalist nicolo schira.
