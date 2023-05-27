It should be remembered that the Turin team suffered a penalty of ten points less imposed by the ‘capital gains’ case that caused them to be left out of the European positions, so it is not unreasonable that they let go of some of their important pieces that have a high salary.

For all this, many changes are expected in the ‘bianconeri’ team for the 2023-2024 season, apart from there are players who conclude their contracts and remain as free agents to be able to sign with whoever they want.

Here are those who conclude their link with the Vecchia Signora:

Due to the salary issue, it would not be unusual for the Italians not to want to make the purchase option valid.

In any case, according to Spanish newspapers, the Barcelona goes to the charge for his services, although he has also been contacted from Arabia and the Galatasaray from Türkiye.

In the end, the interest of the extreme is to continue in the Old Continent.

The two-time world champion with Poland He would also leave without any qualms back to the French club, thus ending his adventure in Turin.

The two-time World Cup player is 35 years old and by leaving behind his best moments it would also not be unusual for him to leave the ‘bianconeri’ institution. However, the inside right is willing to make a salary sacrifice to continue with the team, as reported by the journalist nicolo schira.