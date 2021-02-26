The Argentine National Team player, Paulo Dybala, is not experiencing one of his best present in Italian football. Has not played since January 10 when left knee medial collateral ligament injured in Juventus’ victory over Sassuolo 3-1, which forced them to leave the field of play. Although in the last match for the Champions League he went to the substitute bench, the Jewel did not enter. Vecchia Signora strategist Andrea Pirlo took up his situation at the press conference.

“There is no risk of surgery for Dybala. We thought his injury was lighter but the times were prolonged. We will evaluate the best treatment so that he can return to work with the group as soon as possible, “clarified the DT, who in turn said days ago that” unfortunately, instead of improving things, they remain the same. ”

Nevertheless, it is not little that it could have been among the concentrates for the match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 where his team lost 2 to 1 against Porto. Although he warmed up and was left with the desire to jump onto the field, that he is called up is a good sign for the Cordoba who continues to work on his methodical set-up.

Paulo Dybala has not played since January 10 when he suffered an injury that took him off the field. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

The history also goes back to 2020, marked by other injuries of La Joya, which prevented him from having continuity and a good sports adaptation with the then incoming coach Pirlo. Although the Italian world champion in 2006 publicly expressed his support and told him that he is a fundamental piece for the club, the luck of the Argentine with his body does not accompany and since then he fights a place in the starting 11. This season he has only played 16 games and scored three goals: two in Serie A and one in the Champions League.

In addition, from England great teams showed their interest in the attacker before the possibility that he does not renew his contract. Football Director Fabio Paratici spoke about Paulo’s future at Sky Sport Italia: ‘‘We are talking about the renewal of the contract, we will continue talking about it in the coming days and months. He still has some problems, some days he is a little better, others he is a little worse. ”

The clubs that would like to have the 27-year-old forward are the Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in addition to the PSG of Mauricio Pochettino who would be willing to offer him a tempting contract.

After the new sayings of the coach, the former Institute of Córdoba will not be taken into account for the next duel against Hellas Verona (9th) for date 24 of Serie A, where they will seek to get closer to the leader Inter, who is eight points ahead of Juve (3rd).

Those who will are Cristiano Ronaldo and former Boca, Rodrigo Bentancur. The match will be played on Saturday, starting at 4:45 p.m. and the most important commitment will be the return of the second round of the Champions League, on Tuesday, March 9, where they will evaluate whether La Joya will be in optimal condition to play.