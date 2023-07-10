The federation added that Agnelli, one of the prominent officials responsible for the unsuccessful European Super League project in 2021, was also fined 60,000 euros ($66,000).

Agnelli assumed the presidency of Juventus for more than a decade, but announced his resignation last November after alleged irregularities in the accounts of the most successful football teams in Italy.

Within the framework of the same case, Juventus agreed in May to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and not to appeal the penalty for deducting 10 points from the team’s balance in the Italian League last season, after reaching a settlement with the football authorities in Italy.

At the beginning of the Corona crisis, Juventus said that 23 players agreed to reduce their salaries for a period of 4 months to help the club during the pandemic, but the prosecution said that the players waived only one month’s salary.

Juventus, who lost 10 points last season due to irregularities in the club’s accounts, faces the risk of deducting other points.