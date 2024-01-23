The Juvenile Prosecutor's Office of the National Court has requested a measure of confinement for six months for the 16-year-old boy arrested last Sunday in the Sevillian municipality of Montellano for his possible links with jihadism. The Public Ministry, as sources close to this organization have confirmed to this newspaper, attributes the commission of a crime of integration into a terrorist organization and, on a subsidiary basis, a crime of terrorist indoctrination or terrorist self-indoctrination, in addition to a crime of possession of explosives. .

Since last October, the National Police had been following the steps of the young man detained due to the jihadist proselytizing activity he was carrying out on social networks. According to investigation sources, his arrest was precipitated this Sunday after the young man carried out a series of tests with the explosives that he had made at home. Investigators suspected that his intention was to attack his school because on several occasions he had stated that Monday “was the day.”

In the search of his house, in addition to the explosive material, they found chemicals for its production such as gunpowder, sulfuric acid, acetone or etching, as well as a vest like the ones jihadists use to immolate themselves and an axe. All of these objects, in addition to the substances, were visible, so the agents also detained her mother to take her statement and determine what she knew about her son's plans and in what way she had participated in the purchase of the products.

The young man, who was transferred to Madrid, testified this Tuesday morning at the National Court. The sources consulted consider that the crimes attributed to the minor are serious and point out that the detention measure requested guarantees that he escapes the action of justice, given the risk of escape, and prevents the young man from continuing with his radicalization process. and the risk that this may imply for the rest of the citizens.

The mother worked in Montellano, where she had arrived with her son and eight-year-old daughter two years ago as refugees from Syria. Her father, from whom he had separated, lives in Extremadura. The mayor and several neighbors assured this Monday that the family was perfectly integrated in this municipality of 7,000 inhabitants in the eastern end of the Sevillian province.

