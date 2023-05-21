The bianconeri start from the midfield and from the return of Cambiaso from Bologna. For Frattesi the talks with Sassuolo continue and the optimism remains intact

The facelift of the Lady will start from midfield. And it could not be otherwise given the comings and goings that are expected in the coming months at Continassa between farewells, returns, signings and injured players. Juventus 2023-24 will restart in July with a Paul Pogba to manage after the long inactivity and with a Nicolò Fagioli, fresh from collarbone surgery (details alongside), who at least initially will not be available. If everything goes according to plan, the Juventus number 44, who has become a practically irremovable starter over the course of the year, will not be at the top before the end of July/beginning of August. In any case, the group preparation will not start. While Adrien Rabiot, untouchable for Massimiliano Allegri, will probably never set foot in Turin without the Champions League from June onwards. The French vice world champion is out of contract and courted by the rich Premier. It will be nearly impossible to hold him back.

Simple, however, will be the farewell to Leandro Paredes, who will not be redeemed by PSG (the obligation expired after the elimination in the Champions League group stage). For all these reasons, ready and via Allegri will end up with several free boxes in the middle. One will certainly be occupied by Nicolò Rovella, returning to Turin after the positive loan in Monza. The former Genoa director will start the pre-season with the bianconeri, then the final choice on his future will also depend on the various market situations. And above all from the offers that will arrive at Continassa. Rovella, partly due to its age and partly due to the mix of qualities and geometries, is also appreciated abroad.

Another place, Sassuolo and competition permitting (watch out for Roma), the Bianconeri want to give it to Davide Frattesi, a midfielder with a goal habit (7 goals in the league). Talks with the Emilian club continue and optimism remains intact. For granted, however, there is still nothing. Juve, before investing, will have to raise cash starting from midfielders loaned in the Premier League, but reported to return. From Weston McKennie (Leeds) to Denis Zakaria (Chelsea) up to Arthur (Liverpool). More than 100 million missed transfers including Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham). See also Luis Diaz vs. Rafael Santos Borré: which Chilean goal was better?

The side lanes deserve a separate consideration, fundamental in Allegri’s tactical plan, whether you stay with the three-man defense or move permanently to the four-man line. Mattia De Sciglio’s injury (operated on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee) will leave a void for several months, only partially filled by the return of Andrea Cambiaso from his loan to Bologna. Even before the ex Milan was knocked out, Juve was probing the market in search of at least one winger capable of both playing full-back and full-back. The polls for Karsdorp and Fresneda in recent months have not resulted in a purchase, but the black and white market players have continued to closely observe other interpreters of the role such as Mazraoui (right) and Carlos Augusto (left). In the last few hours, however, the hypothesis of a renewal for Juan Cuadrado has taken off. The Colombian, who will turn 35 on May 26, will expire at the end of the season and, until recently, a stay in black and white seemed unlikely. De Sciglio’s injury, however, changed the tables. Obviously Cuadrado will accept a new contract with lower figures than the current ones (5 million net per year), but in doing so he will not oblige the company to look for an additional lateral on the market. And, after all, the 45 seasonal appearances testify to Juan’s physical integrity despite his age. See also Strategist Mercedes Vowles will race in the Asia Le Mans Series

For a renewal that approaches, here’s another one that moves away. Between Juve and Angel Di Maria there seemed to be a common desire to find an agreement for a second year together. The bad evening in Seville and the club’s off-pitch situation, with the sword of Damocles of sporting justice still hanging over its head, could slow down the negotiations between the two sides. Because a Juve without the Champions League wouldn’t have so much interest in guaranteeing such an important salary for the Argentine, who passed away at the very crucial moment of the season (zero goals and zero assists in the last 13 appearances).

