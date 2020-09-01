The possible positive case of an Abanca Ademar player has resulted in a false alarm As reported by the Leonese club, which reports that after performing a second PCR test on the player of the club, it has finally been negative, which has been communicated to all parties, especially al Nava team that Ademar played with in their last friendly, and to the Bidasoa, that he would have to visit Leon. The presumed positive has come to nothing but it has been one of the justifications of the Competition Committee for postponing the league start with the suspension of the two days this week.

The player, whose identity was not made public, continues, as from the first moment the first results were known, at his home “in perfect condition“, as reported by the Leonese club.

The decision of the Competition Committee, which has generated a tremendous dust cloud that puts Asobal on the brink of its disappearance, and which has been very harshly contested by some clubs charging against the president of the Spanish Federation, It has been commented by Paco Blázquez himself, to sustain on social networks that the League calendar and its competition form will be maintained by readapting competition dates.

Some clubs complain about the way the Competition Committee proceeds, due to the useless expenses that it has generated (around 3,000 euros per team for the tests of its staff), and Atlético de Valladolid was the first to announce a possible claim for damages.