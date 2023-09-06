‘The vigilante 3’one of the most anticipated action films in 2023, has managed to lead the box office in USA during its first weekend of release. This tape starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, which is part of the saga ‘The Equalizer’will also come to our country. For this reason, if you are one of his fans, in this note, we leave you all the details of his next premiere in Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: “The vigilante 3”: Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will meet again after 20 years

‘The vigilante 3’ official trailer in Spanish

‘The vigilante 3’ release date in Peru

The movie ‘El justiciero 3’ will be released in Peru on Thursday, October 5, 2023. This new film by Denzel Washington hit theaters in the United States on Friday, September 1, and has managed to be a complete success: it closed its first weekend with $42 million, a figure that exceeds other recent releases such as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Blue Beetle’.

Where to see ‘El justiciero 3’ in Peru?

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning meet again after 20 years in ‘The Equalizer 3’. Photo: Sony Pictures

‘The vigilante 3’ by Denzel Washington can be seen in all Peruvian cinemas at a national level when it premieres in our country in October 2023. This action film will mark the end of the saga ‘The Equalizer’, in addition, we will see Denzel and Dakota Fanning again as protagonists, who dazzled with their performance in ‘Man on fire’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of Freedom’ full movie in Spanish: where to see it in Peru?

Where to watch the saga of ‘El justiciero’ online in streaming?

Currently, you can watch the movies of ‘El justiciero’ online legally, since all of them are available on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. In addition, due to this, it is likely that the latest installment, ‘The Equalizer 3’, will also reach the same service after completing its cycle in theaters.

#Justiciero #Denzel #Washingtons #film #leads #box #office #arrive #Peru