Cristina Kirchner and her children, Máximo and Florencia rThey recovered the hotels, 27 properties and the management of two companies. The judicial intervention with the controlled requested a period of 40 days to specify the delivery of the administration of everything. But something was explicit in the decision of two judges of the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5): the millionaire tax debt – linked to the Condominium that includes the inherited assets -, which the national deputy had acquired it will have to be faced by him. The same goes for your sister’s credit.

During the 2016 period, Florencia Kirchner accumulated tax debts in relation to the 25 properties that are managed through the “Máximo y Florencia Kirchner” Condominium, as a result of the succession of her father’s assets. It was about the non-payment of the Income and Personal Property Tax. The amount exceeded 3 million pesos and his defense -which held the judicial controller of the Condominium, Raquel Moyano-, responsible for With funds from this intervention, the payment of tax executions is made.

Last year, and as a result of the non-payment of his personal tax obligations generated by being Máximo Kirchner, owner of 50% of the nucleated properties in the condominium, he took advantage of a tax moratorium. They are in total 96 installments that the AFIP granted to the leader of La Cámpora to pay off the debt of more than $ 4 million.

The cancellation of this payment plan, after a judicial controversy, was left under the responsibility of the intervention, with installments of 19,840 pesos per month. However, now that TOF 5 –signed by Judges Adrián Grunberg and Daniel Obligado– decided to return the administration of the companies such as the condominium to the Kirchner family, judicial sources explained to Clarion that it will be Máximo Kirchner who will have to face the month by month cancellation of the moratorium granted by the AFIP. In a similar plan, his sister Florencia is found, with a debt of one million pesos less.

The “Maximum Condominium and Florencia Kirchner” manages 25 properties corresponding to the succession of assets of Néstor Kirchner. After Cristina Kirchner gave her assets to her children in March 2016, the national deputy was left as the owner of 50% of the condominium.

It happened that when the late judge Claudio Bonadio prosecuted the vice president and her children for money laundering through the family real estate company Los Sauces SA – for alleged maneuvers for more than 30 million pesos – the firm and the Condominium that brings together the inheritance they were intervened.

Since then, the lawyer Raquel Moyano was in charge of the administration of all this universe of real estate. After the recent decision of the TOF 5, he requested in a letter that they give him a period of forty days to hand over to the Kirchners the administration of that set of properties that generated the tax debt in the name of Máximo Kirchner.

As the owner of half of each of the assets that make up the condominium, Máximo has Tax obligations corresponding to the tax on Personal Assets. In addition, as a result of the rental of the real estate, “during these last years tax obligations have accrued for VAT and Profits”, explained the lawyer Carlos Beraldi at the time, who recalled that the rents of the properties managed by Los Sauces “were and they are received by the lawyer Moyano “.

How much does Máximo Kirchner owe? According to the detail provided to the court, as of August 31, 2020, the sum of $ 3,031,079.22 was owed as Personal Property Tax in fiscal periods 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, with interest included. To this must be added the debt for the Human Income Tax, for $ 1,046,520.88. That is, they are $ 4,077,599 in total.

A little more than four months ago, the payment facility plan that the national deputy entered began to be dealt with with money from the Condominium intervened by the justice. There are 92 installments ahead (seven and a half years) to finish paying off the more than 4 million pesos of tax debt, but now Máximo Kirchner will have to take charge of the cancellation.

At the time, the TOF 5 remarked that, although Máximo Kirchner has income from his position in the legislative power, “it cannot be said that these are sufficient to cover his maintenance and the payment of the fees of the general moratorium. to which it intends to adhere “.

With his fortune completely seized, since he is processed for money laundering in two files, Kirchner must also pay the tax on large fortunes, since it declared to have 292 million pesos. In one year, his assets grew almost 50%.

The patrimony of the son of the vice president arises in large part from the assets inherited by Néstor Kirchner. This heritage includes 25 properties, the shareholding in three companies (Los Sauces SA, Hotesur SA, CoMa SA) and a set of fixed terms that resulted years later in the 6 million dollars that the Justice found in a safe deposit box at name of Florencia Kirchner. In March 2016, Cristina gave her children her share of Kirchner’s inheritance.

