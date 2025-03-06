03/06/2025



Updated at 09: 57h.





The Provincial Court of Seville has dismissed the appeal that José María del Nido Benavente presented after the complaint filed against José Castro Carmona for not allowing him to exercise his right to vote at the Boards of Shareholders of Sevilla FC held in October 2021 and in December 2022.

Del Nido understood that Castro, president of the Board of Directors at that time, had committed crimes described in articles 292 and 293 of the Criminal Code. He understood Benavente’s nest, represented by José Manuel García-Quílez, who in a “interested and unfair” way had been deprived of his right to vote. He remembered the complainant that a sentence issued in June 2023 had illegitimately deprived of the Benavente nest of the right to vote.

Nevertheless, José Castro Carmonarepresented by Lucas Fernández de Bobadillait is airy of this process since the car indicates that “We do not share the conclusion reached by the complainant”. “The issues raised in his lawsuit before the commercial jurisdiction, substantially identical to those he deducts in the complaint, have a non -definitive scope, subject to controversy and that required a complex and detained analysis,” he adds.

In this way, the «Chamber agrees to dismiss the appeal filed by the representation of the complainant José María del Nido Benavente against the order dated 01/01/2024 -which dismissed the appeal filed against the order of 06/21/2023, of inadmissibility to process of the complaint filed -, cars that we confirm».









José María del Nido Benavente Wait now to set a date for the view for the precautionary that you have requested for the extraordinary board of March 27. Similarly, it filed a demand for challenge by the last shareholders meeting held on January 10. That is why the judicial battle has no signs of ending in Sevilla FC.