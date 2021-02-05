It is a set of fields that earned Lázaro Báez one of the first complaints of money laundering, when bought twelve stays for cash. But they became a minor portion of the universe of properties that he bought between 2010 and 2013. Several of them are registered in the name of Austral Construcciones, now in the process of bankruptcy. Judge María José Gigy Traynor ordered the trustees “no longer delay the verification task” of the fields that will be auctioned.

Like Cristóbal López with Oil Combustibles, Báez seeks to save his flagship firm from final liquidation in the bankruptcy process, a process that is carried out in civil and commercial jurisdiction. Austral Construcciones went into default in December 2015, when Cristina Kirchner left the presidency.

Since then, it has been a steady decline. Meanwhile, federal justice investigated the construction company for money laundering operations, while in Bahía Blanca another file was opened for alleged apocryphal billing. In this scenario, in June 2018 Judge Gigy Traynor ordered the bankruptcy of Austral, and in 2019 began a string of auctions of the company’s assets. That money goes to a judicial account, to distribute it among the creditors when the process concludes.

Playing the last card, Cristina Kirchner’s former business partner asked Austral Construcciones to join the moratorium implemented by the Government. The company had the State as its only client, and owes more than 2,200 million pesos to the treasury. But Judge Gigy Traynor ordered the trustees to move forward with the process that will conclude in the auction of some of its emblematic rooms, including Cruz Aike, where Báez used to meet with Néstor Kirchner.

Báez’s property empire includes more than 600,000 hectares distributed throughout the land of Santa Cruz. Among the 1,412 properties he acquired between 2005 and 2015, entrepreneur K has a significant number of stays: justice counted more than 50.

Only eleven fields in Báez were awarded a value of 466.6 million pesos by the Appraisal Court. Among the most valuable are: Cruz Aike (46 million), The Julia (27.6 million), Río Bote (16 million), El Campamento (19 million), La Santafesina (20 million), Ana (15.8 million), El Rincón (21.8 million), La Porteña (17, 9 million), Lagunas Asador (10 million) and Alquinta (101.1 million pesos).

Austral’s trustees had indicated to the judge that they could not verify these properties – a bureaucratic procedure that implies visiting them – due to the advance of the Covid. Months ago, they attributed the delay to the winter season in Santa Cruz. In the first resolution signed this week, with the judicial activity resumed, the bankruptcy magistrate ordered to advance in the instance that will result in the auction of the fields.

“I do not overlook the current health situation that prevails both in the national territory and in the world as a result of the pandemic declared by the Covid-19 virus, but this must be combined with the current, real and concrete need to know the conformation of the bankrupt assets together with the fact that for reasons of location and climatic situation it is preferable that the verification be carried out during the summer period since, at present, the ASPO does not govern, “Judge Gigy Traynor said in the brief. .

In this sense, he told the trustees that “the need for such verification of the debtor’s properties is specified between the months of February and March 2021“And for this reason, it required the receivership” to report, within the first week of February, the date on which it will carry out the verification measure entrusted. “

They will have to enter a set of fields in the name of Austral Construcciones and thus move forward with the tasks towards the auction, whose money will be distributed among the creditors recognized in the bankruptcy.

The first section of the work covers five estancias near Lake Argentino, which together are worth about 110 million pesos. One of those rooms, Cruz Aike, was where Báez used to meet with Néstor Kirchner and where the prosecutor Marijuan searched for buried money without positive results.

Other auctions

It is one of the many judicial measures that affect Lázaro Báez’s large estate. In the bankruptcy, apartments, garages and buildings were already sold. In the federal jurisdiction, the Court that tries Lázaro Báez for money laundering, granted heavy machinery to National Highway, He also ordered the State Property Administration Agency to auction two planes belonging to businessman K.

Slowly, the fortune that he knew how to build -for Justice- under the political protection of his business partners, Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, is losing value. Entrepreneur K follows the day-to-day of these measures since his house arrest.

Next week he will hear the sentence in La Ruta del Dinero K, where he is accused of using Austral Construcciones to launder 60 million dollars and, with these operations, acquire thousands of properties, including the rooms that will be auctioned.

