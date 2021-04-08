The federal judge Alejo Ramos Padilla rejected this Thursday the challenges presented by the list of Gustavo Posse and endorsed the performance of the Electoral Board of the Buenos Aires UCR, which at night ratified Maximiliano Abad as a nine supporter boss. It was after the probation -by 4 to 1- of the definitive scrutiny of the intern carried out on March 21.

“I will call for party unity”, The head of the block of provincial deputies told Clarín, when he was consecrated as successor to former lieutenant governor Daniel Salvador. The result of the party election was adjusted and the provisional calculations had already given the candidate of Avanza Buenos Aires, an advantage of 3 points on the mayor of San Isidro, of Radical Protagonism. The final numbers were: 60,234 votes (51.5%) to 56,683 (48.5%).

Gustavo Posse, candidate in the internship at the UCR, votes in San Isidro on March 21.

The Electoral Board, by majority, considered that the result was “irreversible”, although the districts on which they raised suspicions from both sides were reviewed. Abad received recognition from his allies at the national level, Gerardo Morales, Ernesto Sanz and Mario Negri, as well as the head of the party, Alfredo Cornejo.

However, the opposition list -represented by Posse- took the case to the Electoral Justice and requested the intervention of the Board, arguing that the records of the proceedings had not been presented. more than 30 municipalities that favored the ruling party, so I was hoping to turn the result around. Other references in the sector, Martín Lousteau, Juan Manuel Casella and Federico Storani, they limited themselves to arguing that it was “a very even choice.”

.After the rejection of the presentation, Posse’s attorneys insisted on contesting the result and Judge Padilla resolved “reject the claims made in the so-called appeals”, in addition to “confirm the resolutions adopted by the Electoral Board” of the party, according to the ruling to which this newspaper had access.

Finally, the data of the provisional scrutiny were confirmed and progress was made in a political negotiation for the distribution of the positions in dispute. The executive board would have 10 members from each list, so Abad will get the tiebreaker vote. While the ruling party will remain with 38 national conventions, against 35 of the opposition.

In addition, there would be a Solomonic cast of two delegates per side to the National Committee. At the head will go the official Maria Luisa Storani, Fredi’s “wayward” sister, and Lousteau snuck her dolphin Pablo Domenichini, with the undisguised purpose of fight party leadership in December, when Cornejo fulfills his mandate. He would face the Jujuy Morales.

