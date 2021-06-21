The judge of Peru, Víctor Zúñiga, rejected this Monday the request for preventive detention against the presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori for the ‘Lava Jato’ corruption case and the alleged contributions of the construction company Odebrecht to his presidential campaign.

The prosecutor of the special team ‘Lava Jato’, José Domingo Pérez, had requested on June 11 the preventive detention of Fujimori, considering that he would have violated the terms of his probation.

The Prosecutor’s Office also reproaches Fujimori that “you violate the restriction not to communicate with witnesses, as it has been noted as a public and notorious fact that he is communicating with the witness Miguel Torres Morales “.

Careful

Judge Víctor Zúñiga indicated that now Fujimori must be careful to comply with the strict rules of conduct that allowed her to be released on parole in 2020 and to apply. The prosecutor José Domingo Pérez appealed the decision that will be seen in another judicial instance.

Fujimori is accused of laundering millions of dollars received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and other powerful Peruvians who gave her cash in suitcases for her presidential campaigns of 2011 and 2016, in which she lost.

The right-wing Fujimori he has not accepted his defeat after that, after counting all the electoral records, the leftist Pedro Castillo finished first with 50.125% and 44,058 votes ahead.

Fujimori -which was left with 49.875% of the vote- extended electoral uncertainty after asking to annul 200,000 votes from Castillo, who accuses without conclusive evidence of orchestrating a “fraud.” She has received the support of the economic elite, retired military personnel and a large part of the capital’s press.

On the outskirts of the court, riot police protected the premises and dozens of sympathizers with drums supported Fujimori. Before entering she told the press “I always show my face”.

The prosecution stated that Fujimori contacted one of the witnesses in the laundering case and that is why he must finish fulfill the remaining 11 months behind bars for obstructing justice and danger of escape while being investigated. The candidate has already been in jail three times.

If Fujimori loses the elections, he will begin a trial for laundering the effects of which could be devastating for the candidate, her husband and her political party Fuerza Popular.

Keiko Fujimori outside the courthouse. Photo AFO

Prosecutor José Domingo Pérez accuses Fujimori of being the head of an organized crime group, money laundering, obstruction of justice and false declaration in administrative proceedings.

Pérez has asked for 30 years in jail for Fujimori, 22 years for her husband, the Peruvian nationalized American Mark Villanella, and other requests that include 38 people involved whose sum behind bars total more than 800 years.

If he loses the election, he will not be able to fulfill one of his campaign promises: free his father, former President Alberto Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years in prison for corruption and for being the mastermind in the murder of 25 Peruvians by soldiers financed by his administration (1990-2000) who secretly killed civilians.

On the other hand, if she finally wins the election, her trial will be frozen for five years for the duration of her term. because a president cannot have active judgments during his term.

On Saturday, Keiko Fujimori summoned thousands of followers and told them that “our present and our future are at stake.” He held a Peruvian flag in his hand and added amid applause and cheers “Democracy and democracy are at stake. freedoms. ”

Source: AP and EFE

PB