Lázaro Báez, the Kirchner businessman who was sentenced to 12 years in prison A week ago, he will be investigated by the Panamanian justice that sent an international request to the Argentine justice to inform it about 96 people and companies linked to the money laundering operations.

Among those indicated persons is Cristóbal López, another businessman close to the Kirchner family who is being investigated in the Oil Combustibles case.

As indicated by the + Voces program of the LN + channel, the warrant is processed by the federal judge Maria Servini de Cubría, who sent him his pair Sebastian Casanello the questionnaire prepared by the Attorney General of Panama.

The request explains that “the common object of the investigation stems from a journalistic investigation in which a corruption scheme of public contracting is mentioned, among other crimes, in which former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and other people are mentioned. on which it is specifically required ”.

News in development