The Brazilian court has suspended the acquisition of the Athletic Club of Sao Joao del Rei, a Brazilian B series team, by the company All AGENCIAMENTO, controlled by the father of Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid player, as reported by Brazilian media.

The operation, which had been recently specified, was challenged by the Italian part of the club, Tiberis Holding of Willy Francese, a minority partner who has contributed significantly to the rise of the team since 2023. Italian shareholders began a legal action against the company of Vinicius Jr.’s father, claiming that the sale was made in violation of the clauses of the agreement between shareholders.

According to the Italians, the transfer of shares was carried out without informing the other shareholders and without their consent, which violated agreements signed among the different shareholders of the football club. The Court gave the reason to the Italian company, recognizing that “in practical terms, there was an alienation of the company’s control power.”

The frustrated business was especially attractive because the Brazilian company was a SAF (Society Anonima do Futebol, in Portuguese), a corporate structure that, according to a law of 2021, allows the division of benefits among its shareholders. Although the transfer of the property of the club’s actions was blocked, the problems around Athletic Club have not yet ended.

The complainants claim that the sale was made in violation of the clauses of the agreement between shareholders

In fact, the new administration had already completed an operation in the signing market: the loan transfer of the player Rafael Conceição, born in 2004, Alverca, a Portuguese B series team that also belongs to Vinicius Jr.’s father.

Willy Francese, president of Tiberis Holding, expressed his confidence in Brazilian justice regarding the legal action initiated against the company of Vinicius Jr.: “We trust Brazilian justice and we are satisfied with this first decision that recognizes the illegality of an operation that clearly harms our rights. We are initiating other actions to determine responsibilities both in the field of civil law and in sports. ”