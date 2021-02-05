After long years of fans supporting the filmmaker Zack snyder so he could release his version of Justice league as planned from the beginning, and after all the production and executive stumbles on the part of Warner Bros., it seems that the March 18, this tape will finally premiere on HBO Max.

However, not everything is rosy, because to the outsiders who consider that 4 hours for a movie is too much now join those in the community who are upset by the R or +18 rating of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League, due to violence and inappropriate language.

Before moving on to the comments that have spread on networks, we should think about why this decision surprised them, considering that he is a director characterized by the ‘somber tone’ of his productions.

Especially with Justice league, in which Snyder you have much more creative freedom to develop the plot and characters as they face a threat that could destroy the planet.

That said, that’s how the community reacted.

Complaints about Justice League’s R rating

The fact that a Justice League movie has an R rating is great and all, but it’s totally unnecessary. It just doesn’t sound like the kind of movie R has to be, but it’s because it wants to be edgy and cool.

None of these characters, except perhaps Batman, have any reason to have an R rating.

LOL. Ridiculous. However, the cult will eat this garbage. Good for them.

No Justice League live action should be classified as legal age.

We recommend you: Rumor: Amber Heard as Mera would have more prominence in the Justice League.

You can read more community comments in the responses to this tweet what do you think? Do you think they are right to classify Justice league as for adults?



