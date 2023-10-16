Asylum seekers approach the US-Mexico border in El Paso in April 2022. José Luis González (REUTERS)

The Department of Justice announced this Monday a judicial agreement with migrant families who were separated at the border during the Donald Trump Administration. The pact, which must still be approved by a San Diego district court, offers benefits to those who were victims of one of the former president’s most extreme policies and prevents the Government from implementing similar measures in the next eight years. If approved, the resolution would temporarily shield immigrants from “zero tolerance” policies, especially if Trump returns to the White House in January 2025 after winning next year’s elections.

The agreement will benefit between 4,500 and 5,000 minors and their parents, who were separated by the policies devised by Stephen Miller, Trump’s radical border advisor. This group may receive work permits for three and five years, housing assistance for one year, legal assistance and limited medical coverage that includes psychological therapies to reverse the trauma created by the situation. As part of the deal, the Government is obliged to continue identifying separated families, finance their reunification in the United States and initiate the procedures to consider them asylum. The resolution It does not contemplate payments to families or any other economic amount to repair the damage.

The Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) began the trial in July 2019 that reaches its resolution today. The organization has explained that one of the essential parts of the pact is that the Government will not implement similar policies in the future. “This agreement closes the dark chapter of the Trump Administration, but while welcome, the damage that was inflicted on these families will always be tragic and irreversible,” Anthony Romero, the executive director of the ACLU, said in a statement.

“The practice of separating families on the country’s southern border was shameful,” said Merrick Garland, Biden’s attorney general, upon announcing the agreement between the parties, which took three years of negotiations. “This pact will facilitate the reunification of families and provide them with critical services to recover,” the official added in a statement.

Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy sparked international controversy for being inhumane. US authorities began implementing it secretly in 2018. This resulted in adult immigrants being booked and processed in detention centers awaiting trial. Since their children could not be imprisoned, the Immigration Services placed them in the custody of the Federal Government or a family. In May of that year, the Administration acknowledged that it had lost track of some 1,500 undocumented minors. A district court issued an injunction in June 2018 to stop the “zero tolerance” policy. Faced with criticism, Trump issued an executive order to end it. Immigrant families, however, remained separated.

The ACLU’s first lawsuit claimed that some 900 minors had been separated from their parents due to the former Republican president’s policies. The number of victims of the measure was growing. When President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021, he eliminated the Trump policy and created a task force focused on locating and reuniting separated people. According to the Department of Homeland Security, some 3,881 minors were separated from their parents between 2017 and 2021.

“We are trying to do everything in our power to ensure that the cruelties of the past are not repeated in the future. “We have put procedures in place with this agreement to advance this effort,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the person in charge of Internal Security, told the Associated Press this Monday.

74% of families have been reunited. Some 2,100 cases were resolved before Biden became president. The working group created by the Administration has reunited about 750 minors with their families. Another 85 are in the process of being reunified. This group highlights that at least 290 minors who were victims of the “zero tolerance” policy had American nationality.

Initially, the Biden Government kept open the possibility of compensating victims of the family separation policy with up to $450,000. “If you lost one of your children crossing the border due to the outrageous behavior of the previous Administration, legally or illegally, you deserve compensation. The circumstance does not matter,” the president said in November 2021. The initiative was criticized by several internal sides, which led the White House to back down on his proposal. The Administration was forced to litigate hundreds of cases individually. These have been resolved today with a promise not to repeat the measure in the future. It remains to be seen whether Trump follows through on this if he returns to power.

