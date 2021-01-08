The US Department of Justice has assessed the likelihood that incumbent President Donald Trump will be charged with incitement to unrest, violence and the capture of the Capitol. Reported by RIA News…

According to the representative of the department, the ministry does not expect that such accusations will be brought against the head of state or those who spoke at the rally in his support.

Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a $ 50,000 award for information that will help catch people suspected of planting bombs at the headquarters of both American parties near the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

On January 6, a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.

After the incident, Trump’s Facebook accounts were blocked, the incumbent himself still refuses to admit defeat in the election, but promises to peacefully transfer power to Biden.