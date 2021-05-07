After the scandal over the swabs to detect coronavirus infections at the Ezeiza international airport, the Federal Court number 2 of Lomas de Zamora, headed by Luis Armella, appointed an overseer inspector in order to determine the responsibilities in the event.

Days ago, a journalistic investigation revealed that the company Labpax, which had been in charge of carrying out the tests on those who arrived in the country, as part of the official measures to control the pandemic ordered by the national government, It was owned by two monotributistas who are registered in the lowest category.

Those who arrive in Argentina must have a quick swab that has a value of $ 2,500. The quick calculation is that the company, which a few months ago did not exist, today generates at least five million pesos per day.

The results of the swabs given to the travelers included the signature of Jorge Chizzolini, a biochemist, who in dialogue with the newspaper The nation, He assured that they used his name and registration when he no longer had any relationship with the company.

After the discovery of these irregularities, from Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the terminal’s concessionaire, began an internal audit to investigate the incident in depth.

Through a statement, the company assured this Friday that “trusts” that the appointment of the judicial overseer “will facilitate the resolution of the open case”.

According to the company, before the order of the national government to begin to carry out the tests, “the existing laboratory at the airport was designated for this purpose.”

The PCR testing center of the company LabPax at the Ezeiza airport. Photo: Andres D’Elia.

In addition, and after confirming that as of May 15, Stamboulian Health Services will take care of the swabs, AA2000 assured that “it is the first person interested in the Justice being able to quickly clarify the reported events” and anticipated that, if applicable, It will initiate legal actions once the intervention of the overseer is completed.

“AA2000 has been providing collaboration with the Justice since the beginning of the investigations, and is now at the entire disposal of the brand-new Intervention in order to arrive at a prompt clarification of the facts,” the statement added.

After the scandal broke out, the Justice carried out a series of raids on Wednesday to gather information about the events. The operations took place at the airport itself and also at the commercial offices of AA2000, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo.

“The raid is part of the diligence of the criminal process. The company is at the entire disposal of the Justice,” they pointed out to Clarín at that time from AA2000.

The keys to the case



The main actor in this plot is Marcos Aguirre, a major PAMI provider and owner of Sanity Care Group, who had almost closed an agreement with the Nexus foundation to mass test tourists.

But something happened and the businessman suddenly left Nexus to form an alliance with Bio Fab Research, owned by businessman Jorge Fabrello. It happened shortly before the government forced all travelers arriving from abroad to swab themselves.

Thus, a small business became a millionaire and Nexus, which defines itself as a “benchmark in the sector” and with extensive ties to the Ministry of Health, was left out. Entrepreneurs associate the uncovering of the Ezeiza scandal with that rupture.

From the new agreement between Aguirre and Fabrello was born LabPax, which the journalist from The nation Diego Cabot discovered that he had several irregularities. The most surprising thing: it was created in a hurry by two monotributistas without antecedents in health services, signed a contract with AA2000 and kept the business.

JPE