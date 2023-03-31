Taylor Budowich, spokesman for the Trump organization: “This news is the accusation of a failed nation”

Taylor Budowich, one of the spokesmen for Donald Trump’s organization Make America Great Again (MAGA, make America great again, in its acronym in English), has defended this Thursday that the formal accusation of the former president is “the accusation of a failed nation.” “This is not an accusation of a crime, there was no crime,” he has defended through a statement.

The spokesman has defended the former US president, mentioning some proposals that he has promised ahead of the November 2024 elections: “Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state and save our country by putting the United States first”.

Budowich has assured that these types of accusations are trying to stop him in the face of the elections, and he defends that they will “fail”. “He will be re-elected in the most landslide victory in American history, and together we will make America great again,” he concluded.