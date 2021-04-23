A popular jury this morning found a man guilty of murdering and raping a thirteen-year-old girl in 2018 in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona). From the verdict of the jury, the judge must issue a sentence. Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution request a reviewable permanent prison. The jury’s decision, after two days of deliberation, was unanimous. Nine votes to zero.

On April 9, a trial began in which Juan Francisco López Ortiz, 46, sat on the bench, who was accused of a crime of sexual assault on a minor and a crime of murder with treachery and cruelty. The events occurred in Vilanova i la Geltrú in 2018. According to the prosecutor, the defendant, who was alone at his home, approached the victim, a minor, when she was going down the stairs alone from her grandparents’ apartment, in the same building, while his father waited for him at the entrance of the portal.

The prosecution’s account indicates that the defendant forced the girl into her home and tightly covered her mouth with one hand, in order to silence her cries for help, while passing a dog leash through her neck. At that moment, using at least one kitchen knife, he stabbed it in various parts of his body, causing multiple injuries. At the same time it increased the pressure of the strap on the neck. Before killing her, he sexually assaulted her. The prosecutor asks for 10 years in prison for the crime of sexual assault and a reviewable permanent prison sentence for the crime of murder. During the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that “evil exists and this is a case.” In his view, the accused acted in cold blood.

The defendant, during the trial, alleged that he was drunk and drugged. The jury, on the other hand, has rejected that the man was drunk and drugged, and that prevented him from being aware of his actions. During the trial, he admitted that he had committed the crime, although he hid himself that “he was very drugged” and mistook the girl for an intruder.