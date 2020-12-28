The jury found guilty of the murder of private conscript Ramil Shamsutdinov, who fired at a military unit in the Trans-Baikal Territory in the fall of last year, which killed eight people, reports TASS from the hall of the second Eastern District Military Court.

“Yes, guilty. Unanimously, “- the agency quotes the verdict of the foreman of the jury.

At the same time, the jury decided that the conscript soldier deserves leniency. Five of them voted for this, three were against.

Shamsutdinov suddenly opened fire on his colleagues on October 25, 2019 at a military base in Transbaikalia. Eight soldiers were killed, two were injured. According to one version, the conscript could have a nervous breakdown.

Earlier it was reported that he asked for forgiveness from the families of the victims.