On July 14, 2021 at eight in the afternoon, a journey that would end up being fatal for an 18-year-old rapper a few streets down started from the Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid. Four teenagers got on three scooters and began a journey of just over an hour in which they ended up crossing paths with Isaac López Triano and stabbed him four times after chasing him and catching up with him in a tunnel near his house. Three minors have already been convicted of that crime and the only one of legal age, David Bárcena, who admitted being the author of the stabbings, has just been found guilty of murder this Thursday by a popular jury and of belonging to the Dominican Don’ gang. t Play. This verdict opens the door for him to be sentenced to permanent, reviewable prison, since murders committed within a criminal organization can be punished with the maximum penalty of the Penal Code.

As the investigation proved, the victim had already been harassed by members of the convicted person’s group, as shown in a recording incorporated into the case in which Isaac López appears with a friend in which they insult him inside a bus. The perpetrators of the crime thought that Isaac belonged to the rival Trinitarios gang and that was why he was a target. The accused maintained that that day, his group and the victim crossed paths by chance and the attack responded to a scream that Isaac shouted at them and caused them to lose control. The jury has considered the version of the prosecution to be more credible, which has reiterated its request for permanent, reviewable prison. The defense has requested the minimum possible sentence for the crime of murder, which is 20 years, with the mitigating factor of reparation for the damage due to the amount of money that has come into the family in these years.

If the permanent reviewable prison is confirmed, this would be the second time that a gang crime is punished with this penalty, after having imposed it in a case of a homicide of a minor in 2016 also in Madrid. The jury has evaluated the WhatsApp and Instagram conversations and audios between the accused and other members of his group in which he spoke in terms related to violent youth gangs. He has also taken into account the music videos that he recorded after the crime with Dominican symbols. The verdict does not consider it proven that the accused knew of Isaac’s disability, who had a recognized handicap of 46% because he had Asperger’s syndrome.

The verdict was read in a room with strong security measures due to the verbal confrontation that occurred on the last day between the accused and some of the victim’s relatives. It has been a trial full of emotion due to the youth of the accused and the deceased. They were both 18 years old at the time of the crime, their birthdays were just one month apart. The court has asked Isaac’s mother not to wear the t-shirt with the photo of her son. “It couldn’t be any other way,” said Nines, the victim’s mother, who finished the trial hugging her lawyer, Juan Manuel Medina. The mothers of the victim and the accused even hugged each other the first day they met at the Provincial Court. “I want to close this chapter with dignity and recognize the work of Homicide Group VI, Cermi, my lawyer and the Samur health workers who tried to save my son’s life,” Nines said.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.