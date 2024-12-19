The jury finds the accused guilty of the murder of Paloma and her eight-year-old daughter in Valladolid

The popular jury in the trial for the double crime of Paloma P. and her 8-year-old daughter India, stabbed to death in the early hours of January 23, 2023 in an apartment in Valladolid at the hands of David ML, then the romantic partner of the mother, consider the accused, without a doubt, guilty of two crimes of murder.

The verdict read this Thursday in the Valladolid Court, the same setting as the trial held for four days, establishes as proven, unanimously, without any vote against, that the defendant, fully consciously, caused the two deaths intentional, without any of the victims having the slightest opportunity to defend themselves and, furthermore, it understands that in the murder of Paloma there was cruelty in trying to cause her gratuitous and unnecessary suffering, as all the accusations, except for the prosecutor.

The verdict includes the aggravating factor of gender and kinship in the murders. The jury has also ruled against the conditional remission of the sentence and the possibility of a pardon.

The accusations have maintained their requests of 25 years for the murder of Paloma and permanent, reviewable prison for that of her daughter India, along with the corresponding compensation for civil liability.

For his part, the defender, who initially requested 25 years overall for two homicides (13 for India and 12 for his mother), has been forced to modify his request and has now asked the presiding judge for the sentence. established minimum.

After this procedure, the trial has been heard for sentencing and it is expected that in the coming days the verdict will take shape in the sentence that will be handed down by the presiding judge of the court, and that it will serve at least to “honor the memory of the two victims.” as the excited lawyer of one of the private accusations and legal representative of the little girl’s father claimed on the last day.

In this way, the defender has announced an appeal to the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León, putting an end to a process characterized by the tension experienced during the four days of the trial, especially when the forensic expert evidence that detailed the The brutality of the stabbings inflicted on the girl led her father and two other relatives to jump out of the audience like springs and stage an attempted lynching of the little girl’s murderer.