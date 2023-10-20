A popular jury has found the accused guilty of shooting dead a competitor at the markets on the Costa del Sol in the spring of 2021. The decision, made with seven votes in favor and two against, has considered it proven that the man He approached his target in Torremolinos—Ahmed, a 35-year-old Moroccan—during the early hours of April 19 of that year, making him hooded, then shot him with a nine-millimeter pistol and later fled on the run, getting into his van. and parked near his house, already in Benalmádena. His unique way of walking, with his feet turned slightly inward and the toes raised, captured by numerous video surveillance cameras, has been key in the case. Of Portuguese nationality, he now faces 26 and a half years in prison, as requested by both the prosecution and the popular accusation, which adds 110,000 euros in compensation for the victim’s relatives. The convicted person listened to the verdict with his head down and then declined to take his turn to speak. The judge will hand down a sentence in the coming days, which the defense has already announced that it will appeal.

The trial began this Monday with a single defendant. He is a 29-year-old man born in Portugal who in his statement stated that he has been in Spain since he was only one year old and that his family left the neighboring country after “a problem.” They even went so far as to change his name, with which he grew up in Spanish territory and by which he was known in Benalmádena, where he lived. He left school at the age of 16 and since then he dedicated himself to street markets, specializing in second-hand clothing and in recent years, also in the buying and selling of counterfeit brand clothing. Although he supplied other vendors throughout the Costa del Sol and even from the neighboring province of Cádiz, he also went to different municipalities to set up his stall. It is there where he crossed paths with Ahmed, with whom he admitted having spoken twice. The first, according to what he declared, because the Moroccan had offered him merchandise and the second, to exchange places at a market in Marbella. That call came just hours before the murder. “We never had conflicts,” said the Portuguese.

The motive for the crime was one of the main lines of defense, given the lack of background of the accused and the inconsistency that a simple argument at a market ended with shots fired. In fact, it has been the only point that the popular jury has not been able to clarify, which has not appreciated that there was a prior enmity. In his verdict, reasoned from the statements of the agents who carried out the investigation—from the group formerly of the National Police specialized in settling scores between Udyco drug traffickers, because in principle that is what it seemed—as well as witnesses and specialists, Yes, they have considered it proven that the accused was the one who shot the victim. “Everything was abundant and sufficient circumstantial evidence, but none of it was direct. They did not make the verdict easy,” sources from the private prosecution acknowledged.

The story made up of the facts proven by the jury is similar to that presented by the prosecution. They note that the accused parked his van the night before near the hostel where the victim lived, next to where his truck was parked. That he waited, hooded with a black sweatshirt, in the vehicle until five in the morning. He then approached his target’s lodging and hid between two cars until Ahmed got into the truck, at which point he approached and pulled the trigger, then fled.

The surveillance cameras of numerous businesses and the Torremolinos Local Police itself captured the moments in which the convicted man arrived at the area with his van and, later, how he traveled on foot to look for his target and how he fled after shoot him The images have been essential to identify the author, because whoever is seen throughout the route “shares very specific peculiarities” with the accused, such as a slight turn of the feet when walking or the elevation of the toe of the foot, in addition to their morphology. , as the experts explained during the trial. The jury believes that there is “ample proven” evidence to issue his verdict, despite the fact that the author hid his body in a loose black sweatshirt and a hoodie. The garment was not found during the investigation, nor was the weapon he used.

The spokesperson for the popular jury explained that they have also taken into account that the shooter could “know the habits” of the victim since she was very orderly, used to repeat her movements and had been staying in the hostel from which she left shortly before. of being murdered since August of the previous year. And that he took advantage of the fact that in April 2021 there was a curfew – due to the coronavirus health crisis – to ensure “not to be seen” and that there was no possibility of help for the victim.

After the verdict, the prosecutor has maintained the request for 25 years in prison for the murder and an additional year and a half for the illicit possession of weapons, as well as compensation of 110,000 euros for the victim’s father, figures that have also been approved by the private accusation. The judge who served as president of the jury will now prepare the sentence of the case, which will include the sentence. The defense has announced that it is now studying to appeal, clinging to those two votes of the jury in favor of the acquittal of her client and, therefore, to the lack of unanimity.

