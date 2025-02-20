The jury convicted José Reñones of the murder of his ex -partner and his daughter of eleven months

The jury of the trial for the double crime of Liaño has unanimously declared José Reñones Calvo guilty of killing in December 2021 his ex -partner and the baby of both, of eleven months, in family home, in Liaño de Villaescusa. This has been concluded by the court in the verdict issued Thursday after the oral hearing held since last week at the Provincial Court of Cantabria.

After about six hours of deliberation, the jurors have exposed their conclusions before the accused and relatives of the victims, who have attended the previous eight sessions, and the parties have raised their conclusions to definitive, thus maintaining the prosecutor and the private accusations – exercised by relatives of the victims- and the popular- at the position of the Government of Cantabria- the petition for permanent prison revisable and 26 years more in jail.

If this request materializes in the judgment, which must be issued by the president of the Court and the First Section of the Provincial Court, Paz Aldecoa, it would be the first time that the maximum penalty in the Autonomous Community is imposed.