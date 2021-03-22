Members of the jury involved in one of the cases in the Tverskoy Court of Moscow caught a thief who was trying to steal their belongings. On Monday, March 22, reports “Moscow’s comsomolets”…

According to the newspaper, when the jury was in the courtroom, a woman entered the room on the third floor of the building where they left their personal belongings from the corridor – the door to the room was not locked. The malefactor tried to steal valuables from one of the bags, but at that moment the people’s assessors returned to the room.

The jury called the police and decided to temporarily shut down the thief caught red-handed in the room. As it turned out, on March 22, the malefactor was supposed to be present at the meeting in her criminal case – the woman is accused of theft. However, the meeting was postponed, and she wanted to inspect other offices in the building.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!