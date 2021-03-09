A popular jury finds Hagatha A. guilty of having killed his brother, Wellington A., 26, during a dispute when they were playing a game of cards in a rented house, located in the Cocón county council in August 2018 .

However, the verdict, made public this Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., accepts the extenuating circumstances of confession and rapture, presented by the defense of the young woman, practiced by the lawyer Pablo Martínez. Given these considerations, which reduce the responsibility for the crime of homicide, the prosecutor has modified his initial request from 15 years in prison to seven and a half.

The popular court considered it proven that after receiving a beating by his brother, Hagatha went inside the house from where he took a knife, going directly to the room where Wellington was. And it specifies that “with the intention of putting an end to his life, he stabbed him with a single stab that penetrated his abdominal cavity.” However, despite considering the aggravation of kinship proven, the popular court unanimously approved the extenuating confession. “The defendant has clearly acknowledged that she took the knife, that she stabbed it at Wellington and, therefore, who killed him. She even recognized this from the outset, when she told the two Aguilas Local Police officers, who found her sitting in the house, crying and in a state of ‘shock’: it was me; I have killed my brother, stop me.

After the beating, he “lost control of his impulses”

Likewise, the members of the jury, after deliberation, accepted the extenuating outburst considering that, after being hit, falling to the ground and losing consciousness, those who were next to her managed to revive her. It was at that moment that when he opened his eyes, he presented «a lost look that did not seem his, being beside himself, finding himself in a temporary state of great personal excitement and obfuscation that was what led him to run away and take the knife That nailed Wellington. All this, with an important loss on their part of the necessary control of their impulses, “concludes the popular court.