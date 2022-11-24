Pensions, “Women’s option” and the doubts of the jurists

The government Melons has just launched the new one maneuver financial. Provisions for 35 billion, of which 21 just to deal with expensive bills. But among the various measures approved, there is also “Female option“, a rule that however makes people turn up their noses juristsbecause it favors female workers with sonswhich they will be able to go into pension before women who have none. Cajetan dareProfessor of Constitutional Law at the Sapienza University of Rome: “It’s a unreasonable distinction – explains Azzariti to Fatto Quotidiano – which can lead to raising a question of the principle of equality“, contemplated in article 3 of the Constitution which establishes the sacrosanct principle of equality of all citizens without distinction of race, sex, language, religion, political opinions, personal and social conditions. Supporting women yes. But only if mothers, with sons, one or better still two.

It is the address – continues the Fact – of the executive by Giorgia Melons which clearly emerges from the changes that the government plans to introduce, as a manoeuvre, a women’s pension system female workers dependent and autonomous. And so from 2023 women will be able to retire early at different ages depending on the number of children: a 58 years old with two or more children; at 59 with only one; to 60 years if, on the other hand, there are no children. But the “offspring” indicator, according to some jurists, presents unconstitutionality profiles. And the matter, therefore, one day could end in front of the Consulta.

