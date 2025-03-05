“It is evident that immigration is a matter that has been reserved exclusively to the State, so it would be clearly unconstitutional to attribute to an autonomous community powers in that matter.” This is how the Constitutional Court ruled fifteen years ago for reason … of the Judgment of the Statute of Catalonia. The guarantee body already made clear that although a community can develop “care and social” policies in immigration, in no case that “exclusive competence” that article 149.1.2 of the Magna Carta reserves to the State may be relegated.

There was no fissure between the conservative and progressive blocks of the TC on this matter, recalls in statements to ABC Jorge Rodríguez Zapata, a participant in the tense deliberations that led to that sentence, which if something established were red lines. The emeritus magistrate has no doubt about the unconstitutionality of the new assignment of the government to the independentists, nor does it have it that the control of border by the Mossos – although it is in collaboration with the other two state bodies, Civil Guard and National Police – is contrary to the right of the European Union. The lawyer warns that this proposition of law, with which the preceptive reports of constitutional bodies are raffled again, “modifies many more powers than immigration, since the abdication of foreigners, white trafficking, long -term residences, borders … The State is allowed to undress by an agreement between groups,” he laments.

It coincides with this appreciation Roberto Blanco, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Santiago de Compostela. “We are, without a doubt, before a new political concession to independence, where legal interpretation depends exclusively on partisan interests,” he says. Blanco has no “doubt” that immigration is an exclusive competence of the State, as “clearly” is deduced from the provisions of article 149.1.2 of the Constitution, which refers to that competence “in matters of nationality, immigration, emigration, foreigners and right of asylum.” Even the PSOE recognizes in the proposal of the law, the lawyer, who is a State competence, to justify this assignment based on article 150.2 of the Magna face, a precept repeatedly denounced by the Spanish constitutionalist doctrine because it gives foot to “abuse the constitutional forecasts”. This precept establishes that “the State may transfer or delegate to the Autonomous Communities, through Organic Law, powers corresponding to the subject of state ownership that by their very nature are susceptible to transfer or delegation.” The key is in “by its very nature.” In the inaccuracy of this precept it is intended to protect such assignment.

But, in addition, “a minimum consideration of the principle of equality necessarily requires that this competition is exercised with uniform criteria throughout the whole of the national territory, something that would not happen at the time when this competition was transferred, as it is now intended with Catalonia, to some autonomous community,” he argues.

Only social assistance

He fully coincides with white his colleague at the University of the Basque Country Javier Tajadura. This lawyer recalls that in the matter of immigration the autonomous communities can exercise their competences in social assistance, but “the integral assignment of the competition is manifestly unconstitutional for affecting exclusive and non -transferable powers of the State, such as establishing the requirements of entry into the national territory, controlling their compliance, decreeing the expulsions of foreigners and, ultimately, the defense of borders.” The limits of article 150.2 determine that the control of the borders “cannot be assigned to any autonomous community for affecting the essential core of the sovereignty of the State,” he explains. “The Constitution does not allow any autonomous community to assume the function of defense of the territory as its own because it is an exclusive competence of the central power that is non -transferable by its very nature,” he tells ABC. Agustín Ruiz Robledo expresses in the same line, who from the University of Granada maintains that the strict interpretation of article 149.1 rules out the transfer of immigration and border control.

For his part, the professor of the University of Valencia Vicente Garrido points out that “there are a number of issues related to immigration that are neither delegable nor transferable”, including expulsion, entrance control (it is the state to whom the control of external borders corresponds) or the management of visa and residence permits. Yes, they would be, he says, issues related to social assistance to immigrants, such as benefits, social services, the health of those who are registered, education, family regrouping management, the reception system … “All this can be delegable without the State losing its exclusive competence,” he says.

Francisco Javier Díaz-Revorio, Professor of Constitutional at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, also doubts the constitutionality of the assignment. As his colleagues, he remembers that article 149.1.2 “Reserve the State on nationality, immigration, emigration, foreigners and asylum right.” He adds that the management of ports and airports is equally contrary to the Magna Carta: Article 148.1.6 expressly excludes the autonomous management of these spaces.

Necessary homogeneity

Regarding the state exclusive competence, and within the framework of a positive conflict of competence raised by the Basque Government, the TC established in a 1999 judgment consulted by this newspaper that the surveillance of the entry and exit of the state territory of Spaniards and foreigners in ports, airports, coasts and borders, or the realization of police actions connected to matters included in art. 149.1 CE, such as those related to customs traffic, extradition and expulsion, emigration and immigration “require, all of them, of a degree of homogeneity in their benefit that does not sympathize at all” with its deployment in a certain territorial scope.