Mexico City.- The jurist and emeritus professor of UNAM, Raúl Carrancá y Rivas, died at the age of 93.

Academics, legislators, electoral magistrates and figures who will be part of Claudia Sheinbaum’s Cabinet, lamented the death.

Former attorney general Diego Valadés described him as an example of dedication to legal knowledge and to UNAM.

“The country’s Jewish community has lost one of its most distinguished members. I regret the passing of Mr. Raúl Carrancá y Rivas, a teacher to many generations and an example of dedication to legal knowledge and to UNAM. My sincere solidarity with family and friends,” he posted.

Morena deputy Leonel Godoy recalled who, he said, was his professor and doctoral thesis director, as well as a philosopher of law.

“Today, Raúl Carrancá y Rivas, my teacher (78-80) and thesis director of the doctorate at the Faculty of Law of the UNAM, passed away. He was a professor emeritus and a liberal, trainer of generations of lawyers. Criminal law loses a philosopher. Sad news,” he said through his X account.

Electoral magistrate Felipe Fuentes Barrera said that the emeritus professor’s legal legacy and solid values ​​will remain as an example of academic commitment.

“It is with deep regret that I mourn the passing of the esteemed jurist Raúl Carrancá y Rivas, professor emeritus of @UNAM_MX. His legal legacy, his exceptional human qualities and his solid values ​​have left an indelible mark. He will remain as an example of academic commitment. I send my condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

The future Legal Adviser to the Presidency, Ernestina Godoy, recalled the jurist’s 65 years of experience.

“I deeply regret the passing away of the renowned jurist, Raúl Carrancá y Rivas, who was a member of the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences and distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Faculty of Law of the UNAM, with more than 65 years of experience. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” he wrote.

UNAM described him as an outstanding trainer of generations of lawyers.

“The National Autonomous University of Mexico regrets the death of Dr. Raúl Camilo José Carrancá y Rivas, a distinguished jurist, trainer of generations of lawyers in Mexico and professor emeritus of the Faculty of Law of this university, and joins in the grief of his family and friends,” it said.

The UNAM Faculty of Law community also mourned the loss of its former emeritus professor.

“The Faculty of Law community regrets the passing of its beloved Professor Emeritus Raúl Camilo José Carrancá y Rivas and expresses its solidarity with the grief felt by his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” the statement said.